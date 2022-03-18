Offinso: 27-year-old pregnant girlfriend of money ritualist arrested; coffin full of blood retrieved

Regional News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 27-year-old suspected ritualist has taken to his heels after a coffin full of blood was retrieved from his room in Mperhin, a suburb of Offinso in the Offinso South District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



Kwasi is said to be a known ritualist in the area who demand blood from persons he helps.



This, according to Angel FM/TV’s Bismark Mensah is something he has been doing for sometime now.



Luck however eluded him when neighbours in the house he occupies started noticing a foul smell from his room and forcibly broke into the room when he was away.



“We could smell a bad stench coming from the room, this forced me to go to my brother and demanded that he asks the brother the kind of job he does…but the truth came out when he duped a man GHC 7,000 all in the name of helping him with money rituals…,” a neighbour said.



The neighbour continued that after she confronted Kwasi about what he does in the room, the guy absconded and never returned till now leading them to forcibly break into his room only to find out that he has been using human blood for rituals.



“We found and filmed a coffin full of blood in the boy’s room. We also found other items he has been using for his money rituals in the room as well which we gave to the Police as exhibits…,” she narrrated further.



The pregnant girlfriend and the coffin have since been taken to the Police station for investigations.



The suspect is however on the run.