Office of Special Prosecutor to institute Annual Ghana Corruption League Table from January 2022

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

December 9 is International Anti-Corruption Day



Kissi Agyebeng addresses first-ever presser



SP setting up internal control mechanisms to prevent corruption at OSP itself



Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has announced a new measure aimed at assessing perceived levels of public sector corruption in the country.



Making this known while addressing the media in Accra, the SP explained that this is part of his office’s pressure-for-progress drive.



“I have invited the participation and collaboration of anti-corruption civil society, non-governmental and community-based organisations, the media, and investigative journalists to support the work and operations of the OSP in our collective effort in combating corruption. I state with gratification that the response has been enthusiastic.



“From January 2022 the OSP will institute, as part of its pressure-for- progress drive, an Annual Ghana Corruption League Table to assess perceived levels of public sector corruption in the estimation of experts and business people. In aid of this, public agencies would be ranked against each other on a corruption barometer and the results would be publicised every 9 December,” he said.



He therefore called on all relevant institutions to put their shoulders to this wheel in ensuring that the goal is set.



“The OSP would also require all public institutions, departments, agencies, and companies to prepare and submit Integrity Plans intended at assessing deficiencies in their regulations, procedures, policies, guidelines, administration instructions and internal control mechanisms to determine their vulnerability and exposure to corrupt practices and the prescription of curative measures to manage such susceptibility to corruption and corruption-related offences. I am setting up internal control mechanisms to prevent corruption at the OSP itself,” he said.



Today, December 9, 2021, is International Anti-Corruption Day and the week is also being marked as anti-corruption week.



