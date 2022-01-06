Ofankor ‘killer landlord’ case adjourned to Jan 18, Magistrate on leave

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

The Abeka District Court in Accra has adjourned the case in which Stephen Nana Kamkam, the landlord who has been held for allegedly shooting and killing his tenant, Benjamin Agyare to January 18, 2022.



This was because the sitting Magistrate is on leave.



Kamkam, also, a businessman, was arrested by the police when he allegedly shot and killed Okyere, his tenant and musician over rent on May 25, 2020.



The accused person, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, has provisionally been charged with murder, but his plea has been preserved by the Court.



He has since been admitted to bail.



The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ahialey had earlier told the court that, the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M and Kamkam, his landlord was into real estate and resides in the same vicinity.



According to Chief Inspector Ahialey, two years ago (2018), the deceased rented an apartment from the accused, but the tenancy expired on May 24, 2020.



He said Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which Kamkam agreed, but later changed his mind and therefore asked Okyere to vacate the apartment and that he should leave and hand over the keys.



The prosecutor said on the afternoon of May 25, 2020, Kamkam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi, and went to the residence of Okyere.



He said on reaching the venue, he (accused) alighted from the taxi, called out Okyere at the gate and requested that he hand over the keys of his apartment to him.



The prosecutor said the deceased, who knew the behavior of Kamkam, had earlier called one John Bosco Kotah, a Police officer friend on the phone to come to his aid.



He said when Kotah arrived, he saw Kamkam in possession of the weapon so he got scared and rushed to Okyere’s room and picked a phone to call another Police friend to assist them.



Chief Inspt. Ahialey said by then, the deceased was at the main gate with the accused and without any provocation, Kamkam opened fire and shot Okyere four times at close range.



He said when Kotah heard the gunshots, he came out of the room only to see the accused running away so he chased Kamkam to a distance but being scared the accused might harm him, he returned to attend to Okyere.



The prosecutor said Okyere was rushed to Anecja Hospital at Tantra Hills and later sent to the Achimota Mile Seven Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged.



He said Okyere was subsequently rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said a team of policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, George Asare, proceeded to the crime scene and saw human blood splattered at the entrance of the main gate to the deceased’s apartment.



He said four spent AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene and the accused was later arrested at his residence at Ofankor Spot-M.



The prosecutor said two pump action guns, loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges respectively, were found in his room.