Ofankor Barrier hawkers relocated to occupy abandoned Ofankor market

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Traders and Hawkers on the Ofankor Barrier stretch in the Ga North Municipal Assembly within the Greater Region were on Monday dawn moved from the streets and walkways to occupy the abandoned Ofankor Market.



The relocation, according to the Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Sakyim, will help bring sanity to the walkways and prevent future motor accidents.



Mr. Simon Sakyim together with a team of security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Military, Fire Service, Prisons Service, and Municipal Taskforce, stormed the aforementioned location at exactly 3:30am at dawn to begin the exercise.



The traders and hawkers ahead of the exercise were engaged by the MCE and arrangements were made to accommodate them in the market with a goodwill payment of GHs 700.



The exercise saw a number of tables and wooden structures belonging to the traders being destroyed and some metal boxes transported to the market for the owners.



The Municipal Chief Executive while addressing the media described the exercise as peaceful.



“We engaged the traders last year and informed them of our intention to move them to the market and they have confirmed that indeed we pre-informed them of our plans to relocate them. By the grace of God, our dream has been fulfilled and the exercise has been smooth.”



He added that “when we came they started carting their goods away but you know there will always be a black sheep and some have intentions of returning but they are warned.”



“When they return a hundred times, we shall also move them a hundred times,” the MCE warned the recalcitrant traders.