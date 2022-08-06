Odumase Krobo: Man, 42, jailed 12 months for stealing ECG transformer parts

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court in the Eastern Region presided by His Honour Frank Yao Gbeddy has jailed a 42-year-old man Isaac Azu to 12 months imprisonment for stealing parts of a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana.



The prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Dan Apedo, told the court that, the convict, Isaac Azu, was caught red-handed at Kodjonya a suburb of Odumase Krobo about 1:30 am on July 31, 2022, stealing parts of the non-functioning transformer due to power outage in the Krobo area.



An alarm was raised which attracted some other residents in the area who pursued the convict, arrested and handed him together with the exhibit to the police.



The exhibits were six fuses, earth cables and a switch all valued at about Gh¢2,731.38.



He was arraigned in court and convicted on his own plea of guilty on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.



