Odododiodioo chaos is 'the real hooliganism' – Presidential staffer mocks NDC

Politics of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Hesse Ogyiri, a presidential staffer has mocked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following violent scenes at a parliamentary vetting on Friday, October 13.



He ascribed hooliganism and thuggery to the NDC after reports emerged that aggrieved supporters at a vetting process in the Odododiodioo Constituency in Accra has gone on rampage at the Ga South offices of the party breaking plastic chairs and assaulting people.



Ogyiri posted a series of social media messages that were subtle jabs at the main opposition party.



“The real hooliganism,” he wrote in one post before adding in another post, “NDC people koraa why, small anger then u start breaking chairs??? Why” whiles his final post on the issue read: “Now u see who real “THUGS” are and how they behave.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been in the news for bad reasons since October 7 when a group of supporters stormed a live TV show on UTV demanding fair representation of government and a halt to unfair attacks on the president and other top government officials.



Their action drew widespread condemnation from the party, the NDC, media and human rights groups and other Civil Society Organizations.



16 persons arrested in connection with the invasion have since been released on bail.



Odododiodioo violence:



The NDC's South La Regional Office, was plunged into chaos during the vetting process with reports showing violent confrontation between supporters of rival aspirants, resulting in property damage, including the vandalism of the party’s office.



Three aspiring candidates officially submitted their nomination to vie for the parliamentary slot after the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, decided not to contest in the race again.



In a video shared by Accra-based citinewsroom.com, angry party members were seen slamming and vanderlising the chairs in the party’s office.



Although the reason for the turn of events is not officially stated, some angry party members were heard in a video accusing the leadership of the party of being biassed.



“They are being biassed. The NDC National Executives are being biassed,” one of the party members said angrily.



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has vowed to ensure that errant party members are brought to book.



