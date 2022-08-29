Odike staged the robbery attack; I'm confident he is a suspect - Manhyia official

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An official at the Manhyia Palace, Osei-Bonsu Sarfo-Kantanka, has accused the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’, of staging an attack on himself.



After being banished by the Kumasi Traditional Council for making unsavoury comments, Odike reported an attack at his office last week, accusing Manhyia of having a hand in the attack.



In a myjoyonline.com report, Bonsu Sarfo-Kantanka, who is a monarchical historian at the Manhyia Palace, denied the allegation of the palace’s hand in the purported attack on Odike.



While dismissing the allegations, Sarfo-Kantanka rather accused the politician of being a suspect in the supposed attack.



“Why would people say that Odike’s office was attacked by command from Manhyia? It was not. I strongly believe that ‘Odike’ staged a drama. So he is the first suspect. I am confident. Until it has been proven that he did not stage a drama, it is a drama”, he stressed.



He continued, “I think it was staged. And ‘Odike’ could easily do that. So ‘Odike’ as a matter of fact, should be the first suspect. He is a suspect”.



Odike recently incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council for allegedly accusing some chiefs in the Ashanti Region of being embroiled in illegal mining (galamsey) activities.



The Kumasi Traditional Council last week performed rituals to banish Odike on the back of the comment.



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



The chiefs slaughtered a ram as part of the rituals to banish him.



GA/BOG