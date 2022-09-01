Odike's banishment and the Manhyia chiefs’ ‘anger’ – The story so far

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Recent news about the Founder and presidential candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, started on Friday, August 19, 2022, when news broke that he had been banished by the Kumasi Traditional Council.



According to the report by GhanaWeb, a number of Kumasi chiefs led by the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, performed rituals to banish Odike on the back of comments he made accusing Ashanti chiefs of condoning illegal mining (galamsey).



Odike had attracted the angst of the chiefs after he stated, during a radio interview at Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, that some of the chiefs were engaged in galamsey, while many others were encouraging it through their support.



This was on the back of the fact that the incumbent government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been making giant strides at fighting the growing menace of illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.



Activities of persons engaged in galamsey have also contributed to a lot of water bodies in the country being polluted beyond immediate repair.



Unhappy about the statements of the UPP Founder, the chiefs decided to banish him, but Akwasi Addai Odike re-emphasized his point, supporting it with the fact that he was only rehashing something that the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II had earlier stated.



He also described the action by the chiefs as one that contradicts the principles of democracy, particularly because he was denied a fair hearing.



“I have not even been charged with any wrongdoing. Neither was I called to answer to any offence. They just called the chiefs as soon as they received the tape of my statement and slaughtered a ram to banish me from Manhyia. What is then the essence of the democracy we are practising? If you have heard something you are not happy with, you should at least call me to explain myself. They rather went ahead to banish me and have also called the chief of my hometown to also banish me. The chief came from Italy to ascend the stool, is that how people are banished in Italy where he came from?” Odike questioned.



Gunshots allegedly fired at Odike's office



Days after this, another news made the rounds that the office of Odike had been allegedly fired at.



The Monday, August 22, 2022, report said that some unknown gunmen had allegedly attacked the office at Patase, a suburb of Kumasi, but they missed Odike because he was not there at the time.



According to the report, cars parked in front of the office were vandalized while some staff at the office were also heckled amidst the shooting.



A member of Odike’s team, Francis, who spoke to myjoyonline.com, claimed that "the gunmen ordered staff in the office to lie down, assaulted them physically and ransacked the office."



The case was eventually reported to the police.



‘I’ve been traumatised but God is with me’



Speaking for the first time after the attack. Akwasi Addai Odike stated that he was traumatized.



Explaining his side of things in an interview, he stated that the attackers came into his office looking for him “and as they got out, I went into proper hiding. They came back and could not find me again then destroyed the vehicles here and bolted out.”



When asked if the actions of his attackers frightened him and whether he regrets accusing the chiefs of Kumasi for indulging in galamsey, he said he was not going to apologise.



He added that he was physically traumatized but “… God is with me.



“People who are after my life, how can I apologise to them? They want to kill me so why should I go on my knees and beg them? That portion is past and gone. No reconciliation. The battle lines have been drawn. I have to take good care of myself and see how the Police will assist me in terms of security.”



Oyerepa Radio banned over Odike’s comments



Just when the dust was settling on the issues surrounding Odike and the comments he made that angered the Kumasi chiefs, news came through that on Thursday, August 25, 2022, that the Bantamahene, Baffour Amankwatia VI, who is the acting president of the Kumasi Traditional Council, had banned Oyerepa Radio in the Ashanti Region.



According to asaaseradio.com, Amankwatia VI banned the Kumasi-based private radio station because of comments made by Akwasi Addai Odike on one of its shows that implicated chiefs in the region for their failure to curb the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



The report indicated that the order was given after a team from a delegation from Oyerepa Radio and TV appeared before the traditional council to apologise for the comments.



Kumasi chiefs clarify 'ban'



This news was received by many as another case of an institution trying to gag the media in Ghana, and with the heat mounting, the Kumasi Traditional Council sought to give a better reflection of what it asked for from the station.



The chief in charge of the Manhyia Palace in the absence of Otumfuo, Nana Osei Kweku, the Samanhene, explained that the August 25, 2022, meeting with representatives of Oyerepa FM ended with an advice to them to close the station.



He indicated that what they said was not necessarily an order, as widely reported.



Nana Osei Kweku explained that the group of chiefs led by the Bantamahene asked the owners of the station to halt operations pending the resolution of an impasse.



As a way of corroborating this, the management of Oyerepa FM confirmed that what was asked of them was not a ban, but for them to show commitment to settling the impasse between them and the chiefs by going off air for a while.



Oyerepa FM goes off air



True to their seeming commitment, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oyerepa FM went off air.



It brought to clarity all of the confusion on whether or not it was an order by the Council, or it was just to show a sign of good faith on the part of the management of the station.



I will be killed if I go to Kumasi



In the midst of all of this, Akwasi Addai Odike was also expected to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council but the politician cum businessman declared he would not fulfil that expectation.



He stated that he was afraid for his life and that besides, going to Kumasi would be impossible for him because he was still technically serving a banishment.



He claimed that should he go, he would be attacked and killed as soon as he steps there, 3news.com reported.



“If anybody sees you around the vicinity, they can kill you… So, I don’t have any other means to reach out to our traditional authorities to apologise,” he said.



Kumasi Traditional Council orders Oyerepa Radio to resume operations



After another meeting with the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, August 29, 2022, the chiefs gave a go-ahead to Oyerepa FM to resume operations.



As it stands now, Odike has not appeared before the Council and nothing has also been heard on whether they have rescinded their decision to have the UPP Founder banished or not.



