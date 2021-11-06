Odike jabs NDC, declares 100% support for Bawumia's digitalization agenda

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Founder and leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike taken a swipe element within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for seeing nothing good about the government’s plans to digitalize Ghana’s economy.



While commending Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for championing digitalization, Mr. Odike calls Ghanaians to embrace the transformation of the economy through digitization and modern means.



“The NDC didn’t think about it when they said Dr. Bawumia on the digitalizing Ghana is useless. They should come again. When we are growing, there wasn’t the mobile phone but today, we have mobile phones to make calls to everyone we want to and this is digitalization so we all need to back the government”, Mr. Odike pointed out.



The Vice President presented at his fireside conversation at Ashesi University on the theme: ‘Transforming an Economy Through Digitalisation – The Ghana Story’ held on Tuesday, 2 November 2021.



But NDC’s leading member and a former Executive Secretary of National Identification Authority (NIA), Osei Kwame Griffiths is accusing the sitting Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of lying and getting away with it over the years.



But speaking with Kwame Tanko on Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the businessman cum politician admonished all and sundry to support the good course of the Vice president.



“The NDC should come again. It is time Ghana goes digital and for me, I support it hundred percent”, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, an ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government stated.