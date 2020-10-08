Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Odike, Mahama are preparing the grounds for their defeats - Sam Pyne chides

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Sam Pyne has said that Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike's claim that the Electoral Commission lacks the competence to conduct a free and fair election is baseless and infantile.



Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, founder and leader of the UPP in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM on Tuesday, October 7, questioned the EC Chair, Jean Mensa's credibility to conduct a free and fair election in the upcoming December 7 polls.



“If you don’t speak for the NPP, they blacklist you. Jean Mensa’s conduct so far shows fear she supports the NPP. She’s working for Akufo-Addo."



But in a reaction on the same platform, Sam Pyne rubbished the claim by the UPP Leader that the NPP was in bed with the EC.



“Why will the NPP connive with the Electoral Commission to prevent Odike from contesting in the Presidential polls. How can he even come to this conclusion when he is of no concern and threat to us in anyway.



"Like his incompetent counterpart, John Mahama, they are all preparing the grounds for the grand defeat that awaits them and, it is unfortunate that they are roping NPP into their mess. They are only finding advance excuses for their supporters. Let’s not waste valuable airspace on these unfounded allegations," Hon. Sam Pyne told host Nana Kwame Adjei Bohyen on Pure FM.

