Odawna re-engineering project – Progress so far

Regional News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Almost three years after the dredging of the Odaw River, some people are of the view that its current state is much better than it was years ago.



They have therefore called for continuous desilting to prevent perennial flooding in communities near the River.



GBC’s Oforiwa Darko has more on this report.



The Odaw river flows from the Abokobi and Adjankote Hills through Ashongman, Atomic Energy area, Alajo, Avenor, Agbogbloshie and finally into the sea through the Korle Lagoon.



The Odaw is purposely to drain water within the Accra Metropolis but that service was hampered because it was choked with filth.



The river was not only a dumping ground for solid waste but also a receptacle for excreta.



In 2019, the Government signed a contract with Dredge Masters, a dredging company, for re-engineering on the Odaw River and the Korle Lagoon.

Since then, there has been some improvement in the level in the Odaw and Korle Lagoon when it rained.



Government is said to have secured funds from the World Bank to dredge the Odaw River for the next five years.