Odave gets Asafoatse and Manye

Regional News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: Tetteh Akunnor, Contributor

Odave, a clan under Bunase Division in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area held the coronation of Asofoatse Kofi Karikari (Kakai) III and Manye Abla Doe III on the weekend of 1st and 2nd January 2022.



The people of Odave are found in Freetown-Akuse Road (Dorsi), Salosi-Kpamkpo (Kpɛti), and Adjikpo (Yeti). Freetown is the seat of the stool. The newly enstooled chief was selected from the Dorsi, while the Manye from Kpɛti. Yeti got the Linguist and Sipim. Nihewi amatsɛmɛ and Yewihi amanyemɛ (Youth chiefs and queen mothers) were also installed in all three communities. Nene Otum Arku I, Noryam Matse (Development Chief) was also enstooled.



The occasion started with a procession from Freetown (Akuse Road) through the streets of Somanya to the Adjikpo-Dorno – the seat of the Bunase Division. The New Asofoatse swore the oath of allegiance to Nene Narh Ogbordjor Agbo III, the Divisional Chief of Bunase in front of a section of the General Public and other traditional leaders present. The Queen mother also pledged to the Bunase Divisional Queen mother.



Afterward, the newly coronated royals were introduced to the Konor of the Yilo Krobo State at Sra, Somanya. He advised them to be committed to their stools and serve their people well.



Thereafter, Asofoatse Kofi Karikari III and Manye Abla Doe III were introduced to their people at a grand Durbar held at Odave. There were lots of merrymaking, amidst drumming and dancing. The people were indeed happy to see their Chief and Queen mother coronated in grandeur.



The programme ended on Sunday with a Thanksgiving Service at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Akutunya, Somanya.