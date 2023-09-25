OccupyJulorbiHouse demo just to score political points; govt fixing Ghana – NPP youth organizer

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2023

The National Youth Wing of the Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha has taken on Democracy Hub, organisers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest and protesters for failing to state exactly what their demonstration was meant to address, accusing them of engaging in debaucherous and uncanny politics given the massive evidence that the Government of President Akufo-Addo is governing the country well and fixing its problems despite the difficulties it faces as a result of global happenings.



In a statement released today in reaction to the demonstration, authored by the NPP’s National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, the Youth Wing, while condemning the brutalization of some protesters by the police, went to great lengths to explain the terrible economy inherited by the Akufo-Addo administration and how it has worked assiduously to address the development issues of the country. The



“I followed with keen interest a 3-Day demonstration organised by a group known as Democracy Hub. I want to first condemn the action of the police force on the first day of the demonstration.



I thought that the barbaric act that was meted on us in September 2015, where we were brutalised, served as a lesson for the police to learn from and never to repeat again but alas… I tried so hard in the 3 days of the protest to take home the most salient reason and demand for the protest, but nothing concrete. Except for the usual rhetoric of fix the road, motorway, cost of living and other tangentials, which borders on politics,” the statement reads in part.



The statement noted that the hardship in the country is not the doing of the present administration but has been imposed by external issues. “We have all been affected by hardships brought upon us due to the economic crisis we have been through since 2021. It’s imperative to point to the ravaging consequences of COVID-19 and the current supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Eastern Europe. This has dealt a significant blow to our economic outlook as a country, just as the entire global economy has been struck by these catastrophic events.



For example, inflation rose to a 30-year high of 8% in the USA and, consequently, increasing the prices of fuel, food, mortgages, etc. The Biden administration is being criticised as well.



5. This government inherited an economy that was in tatters in 2017, GDP growth averaged 3.5%, significant job losses due to Dumsor, freeze on public sector employment, and all statutory accounts were in arrears,” the statement explained.



Democracy Hub held a three-day protest against bad governance and economic hardship among other issues.