OccupyJulorBiHouse demo: Where is IGP Dampare in all of this? – Kwame Jantuah asks

Private legal Practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has raised questions about the absence of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare amid the ongoing #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration.



This comes after some police personnel on September 21, 2023, picked up some protesters who they believed were flaunting the rules of the demonstration.





Some of the protesters accused the police of brutality, unlawful arrest and intimidation of peaceful protestors.





The legal practitioner expressed concerns that the IGP's presence and swift response were expected in situations like these.



He noted that given the actions taken by the police, it would have been appropriate for IGP Dampare to issue a statement and consider suspending officers involved in the controversial handling of the protest.



“I ask the question, where is Dampare? He is the Inspector General of Police, and we see Dampare rush to areas where there are problems, where is he today?



“For his office to do what they did, we would expect that this morning, he would have made a statement and suspended those officers,” he stressed.



Kwame Jantuah further described the president as having two contrasting faces, referring to him as ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.’



“The president today is the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, unfortunately, two faces. He used demonstrations to proffer his agenda. He is now in power, and everybody is scared of him, why.



“What is it about President Akufo-Addo that people are scared of, and people can’t talk about? Are you trying to tell me that the NPP are happy about this, have you heard any of them comment?” he asked.



