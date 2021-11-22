OccupyGhana’s Akwasi Awuah gets PMMC appointment

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nana Akwasi Awuah, a leading member of pressure group OccupyGhana, has been appointed the Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).



The PMMC was headed by late Opare Hammond, an NPP stalwart with strong links to the party and grassroots who passed on. Insiders blame Akufo-Addo’s cousin Gabby Asare Otchere Darko for placing the outsider in the big shoes of late Opare Hammond.



The Founder of Pressure Group OccupyGhana, Nana Akwasi Awuah was earlier appointed by President Akufo-Addo as Acting Managing Director of Ghana’s premier jewel assaying company but has now been confirmed as substantive when insiders say they were expecting a more “through and true” party person to take over the strategic national company.



According to an earlier letter from the Office of the Chief of Staff, the PMMC Board would be chaired by Kiston Akomeng Kissi the NPP Eastern Regional Chairman while Nana Akwasi Awuah, a lawyer, acts as Managing Director, up from his previous role as Board Secretary.



Nana Akwasi Awuah who pretended or portrayed himself to be a non-partisan figure opposed to the country’s increasing corruption and unequal distribution of wealth and public resources under the John Mahama administration has so far overseen the payment of huge allowances for the board himself included at over 700% in a letter he personally signed.



NPP insiders believe there are several persons with more experience and loyalty to the NPP than the OccupyGhana “outsider” whose group has since disintegrated after persons like him allegedly sold out the group for political appointment.



Several persons who toiled for the party are yet to be rewarded as the party enters 2024 with uncertainty.