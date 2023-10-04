OccupyBoG: Government wants to take advantage of our quietness – COPEC

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Executive Director for Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), has said the government wants to take advantage of the quietness of Ghanaians.



Speaking to Starr News at the ongoing #OccupyBoG demonstration, Mr. Duncan Amoah stated that few people have squandered what could benefit the entire nation.



“We have become too timid as a people, we have become too quiet and it looks as though they want to take advantage of our quietness to get away with murder. It is inconceivable that as a country that the entire year our petroleum importation bill stood at 48 billion with all the taxes and everything we had done.



“You wake up and somebody says we have chopped over 60 billion something that could have provided fuel for every Ghanaian from January to December without paying a pesewa. It is what a few people have collected and have chopped,” Mr. Amoah stated.



He continued: “So we are here to ask the Bank of Ghana the same questions our fellow Ghanaians are asking. We cannot understand the sort of rot going on is allowed to go on. Wherever they have taken the 60 billion they should return the money.”



The #OccupyBoG demonstration by the Minority in Parliament to call out governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison over what they say is wanton dissipation of the scarce financial resources at the bank.



The demonstration is also intended to call out Dr. Ernest Addison, and his lieutenants to vacate their posts after they allegedly supervised the loss of ¢60.8 billion.



Ghanaians from other regions have gathered in Accra for the protest which is expected to end at the Ministry of Finance.