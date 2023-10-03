OccupyBoG: Ernest Addison must receive petition himself – Ato Forson warns

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has declared that their petition will only be submitted to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison.



Ato Forson asserted that the group is prepared to remain at the Central Bank's premises for as long as necessary if Dr. Addison does not personally come forward to accept the petition.



Ato Forson made this statement on Tuesday, October 3, as the demonstration commenced at Obra Spot in Accra, calling for the resignation of the BoG Governor and his two deputies.



While acknowledging that the protest would follow the police-recommended route, he emphasized that the group insists on delivering the petition directly to Dr. Ernest Addison.



"He [Ernest Addison] should be the one to receive it. No one else. We are not handing over the petition to any other person. Not his deputies but he himself," myjoyonline.com quoted the minority leader



Furthermore, Ato Forson explained that they want to read the document aloud to Dr. Addison to ensure that he hears their concerns and understands why it is in his best interest, as well as the interest of the Ghanaian people, for him to step down from his position at the central bank.



