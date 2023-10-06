OccupyBOGProtest: The BOG Governor reacted to the protest like an arrogant child – Manasseh

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Award-winning investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has chastised the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison for describing protesters who demanded that he resign from his position as “hooligans” and people engaged in “completely unnecessary” pursuits. Mr. Azure Awuni asserted that the Governor’s speech lacked intelligence and his conduct was like that of an arrogant child.



On October 3, 2023, thousands of demonstrators led the Minority in Parliament embarked on the #OccupyBoGProtest demanding that the Governor and his deputies resign for mismanaging the Bank of Ghana. But in reaction, Dr Addison said that the demonstration “was completely unnecessary” and that “the Minority in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilized societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans.”



Reacting to his comments on social media, Mr Azure Awuni wrote: “The BoG governor should, at least, speak with some intelligence. He’s reacted like an arrogant child.”



Dr Addison’s comments have drawn much criticism from some members of the public, especially on social media.



“Where in the world, save Umuofia[Ghana] can a public officer get away with characterizing alutants as hooligans?” Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare wondered.