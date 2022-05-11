Occupants of Toyota Hilux pickup escape death after ramming into a stationary truck

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Occupants of a Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number GE 50-17 belonging to Glico, an insurance company escaped death after ramming into a stationary farm tractor loaded with bags of charcoal.



The incident occurred around 1:48 pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, close to the office complex of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council on the Laribanga stretch of the Sawla road.



The occupants who escaped unhurt have since visited the Damongo Catholic Hospital to seek medical and phycological attention.



The impact of the accident on the Hilux pickup is severe considering it had its bonnet mangled beyond repair.



Meanwhile, an eyewitness who explained how the accident happened narrated that the driver of the Hilux pickup was on top speed but veered off his lane crashing into the stationary farm truck.



He added that the driver is believed to have dozed off considering the circumstances that led to the accident.



However, this reporter couldn't independently verify the authenticity of his account because the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was unavailable to speak on the matter.



At the time of this reporter's visit to the scene, personnel from police MTTD were yet to be dispatched to the scene to direct traffic and also tow the mangled Hilux pickup to the police station.



The owner of the stationary farm track however remains unknown at the time of filing this report.







