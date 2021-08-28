Obuobia Darko-Opoku donates to Akuapem School for the Blind

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

As part of her 44th birthday celebration, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, the Deputy Director of Communications for the opposition National Democratic Congress last Sunday donated items to the Akropong School for the Blind.



Students and management of the school took delivery of items such as 200 packs of hot meals, two Rambo 1000 poly tanks, water pumping machines, 55 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar, 15 gallons of oil and 9 boxes of Spaghetti.



In a post on her Facebook page, Obuobia Darko-Opoku disclosed that instead of worshipping at her usual place, she opted to fellowship with the school.



Aided by the presence of the ever-greeen Winneba Youth Choir, Obuobia who was in the company of her mother and two sons shared the joy of her birthday with the student.



She was awed by the musical talents displayed by the students, stressing that these students “do not only have among them powerful and spirit-filled preachers but also a collection of talented singers with great voices and also instrumentalists.”



“I had so much wanted to spend my birthday morning with them, and I am very happy I was able to”, she added.