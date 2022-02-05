Obuasi gets new DVLA office

Regional News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has commissioned a new office at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region. This is in line with the Authority’s quest to ensure easy access to its services in Obuasi and its environs.



Mr. Frank Davies, Board Chairman of the Authority, in his address during the commissioning ceremony, said the Authority has gone through a series of transformations since 1999 but in recent years, it has seen more impressive reforms in recent years including building offices across the country.



"Some 22 years ago, it would be unheard of to promise our cherished customers and the general public, that a time will come when they would procure their licenses in less than 30 minutes. Today this is possible because of significant investments in technology, good leadership, and the great support of you the Staff of the Authority."







Mr. Kwasi Agyemang Busia, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, said the establishment of the new office in Obuasi was in line with the Authority’s strategic plan to work tirelessly with District and Municipal Assemblies and individuals to find creative ways to bring services closer to the people.



He mentioned that the Authority in the next couple of years will continue to build on what they have already started with the goal of achieving an Authority which is autonomous, efficient, and sustainable.



"We are introducing a new digitized and securities license plate and smart embossing system, making it unique, traceable and verifiable. The numbering of these new plates would no longer index on the year of the vehicle registration".



For his part, Hon ElijahAdansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Obuasi, who read a speech on behalf of, the Ashanti Regional Minister, said the Commissioning of a new DVLA office in Obuasi is a clear indication of the government's commitment to making monitoring services, as well as vehicles and other equipment used in travelling very safe for Ghanaians.



"The Government has recognised the struggles that the citizens in some parts of the Region go through in order to access the services of DVLA so as to meet the requisite documents to drive or ride.







Hon Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport and Aviation, in a keynote address, talked about the remarkable improvements in DVLA's service delivery. He said the Authority which hitherto was known for its low penetrative of ICT, is now noted for its drastic digital transformation.



He further charged the DVLA to collaborate more closely with the National Road Safety Authority and the MTTD to intensify enforcement activities and scale up road safety education and awareness programmes.



The ceremony was also graced by the Kunkahene, Nana Kwabena Ponkoh.







