Obuasi area of the church of Pentecost inaugurates Chieftaincy ministry

Religion of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: ps. francis kwame wugban, contributor

The Obuasi Area of the Church of Pentecost, headed by Apostle William Boakye Agyarko, has officially inaugurated the Chieftaincy ministry.



He said the main purpose of the Chieftaincy ministry inauguration is to "possess the palaces" for the Lord Jesus Christ as captured in the vision 2023 document.



This colorful event took place at Bedieso Central Assembly Auditorium on Wednesday, 10th August 2022 with over 580 people in attendance. This comprised 24 Kings, 27 Queen mothers, the Pastorate and their wives, and the members of the church.



This special event was graced by the National Chairman of the Chieftaincy Ministry Nana Pimampim Kagbrese V [Paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area], Elder Dr. Nana K. Gyasi, Apostle Emmanuel Anane [Chairman for GPCC-Obuasi], and assistant director in charge of Obuasi Prisons Mr. Emmanuel Ekow Adu.



Apostle William Boakye Agyarko in his opening address said that the Royals play a key role in building the society and the nation as a whole because they are the custodians of the land. Apostle in his exhortation spoke on the theme "Good name is better than riches" referenced from Proverbs 22:1. Apostle William Boakye Agyarko used the lifestyle of two Kings as an illustration from 1st Kings Chapter 12.



He said Solomon upon all his wisdom had advisors and so as Royals they must seek advice from other people. Apostle said they should avoid the lifestyle of Jeroboam who had caused the people of Israel to sin against the Lord.



"Jeroboam's household died because of the sin he committed. Jeroboam’s sinful life became a reference point to sinful kings and they were said to be a generation of Jeroboam.



On the other hand, any King who lived right in the eyes of the Lord was said to be the generation of David [1Kigs 15: 25-26, 30, 34 and 1 Kings 15: 4-5, 11]."



Apostle added that no one can steal burn, kill or destroy a good name. Apostle said people unconsciously leave behind good names after their demise after they have served their people with justice, love, mercy, selfless service, and humility.



Apostle William Boakye Agyarko congratulated the Area Executive Committee members for their willingness to serve the lord and their appointment to the new office. He also encouraged them to use their good office to win their colleagues for Christ Jesus.



Among other things, he asked them to take prayer and the word of God as a lifestyle. Apostle asked them to become gatekeepers in organizing programs such as seminars, and retreats and also bringing other royals to national royals’ conferences.



The Committee was tasked to defend the Christian faith and also live up to the standards of the Christian faith as that would bring glory to Christ. The newly inaugurated committee members of the Area, comprising Nana Barima Ofori Kwadwo II [Chairman], Nana Afia Owusua [ Assistant], Nana Akosua Henewaa [Secretary], Nana Oko Diatuo [Fin. Secretary], Nana Yaa Bannaa [Executive member] and Nana Otu Agyenfra [Executive member].



Elder Dr. Nana K. Gyasi admonished the Royals to be faithful in all their dealings especially not selling same plots of land to more than one party. He added that faithfulness would cause other Royals to respect them.



Nana Pimampim Kagbrese V, the Paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area said that "this is the time that we must make sure that the Lord wouldn’t have any charge against us".



He stressed that all Royals must endeavor to avoid double lifestyles for them to become reference point for other Royals to emulate their good works.