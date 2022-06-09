Obuasi: Police round up five robbery suspects, one shot dead

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The police have arrested four robbery suspects who attacked a mining site last Tuesday at Fenaso Ketewa near Obuasi.



The robbers, armed with pump-action guns attempted to rob the miners of some gold ore but they were unsuccessful, the police said in a statement.



“They, however, were able to make away with 50 litres of diesel,” the police posted on Facebook.



A special intelligence-led operation conducted by the police led to the arrest of the suspects – Porideme Moses, Boadi, Agya Owusu and Osofo – at their hideout.



“One other suspect, Mallam, who opened fire on the police team sustained gunshot wounds and died upon arrival at the hospital.



“Items retrieved from them include a locally manufactured pistol, a pump-action gun, nine (9) BB live cartridges, eight AAA live cartridges and the 50 litres of fuel,” the statement said.



“We wish to assure the public that we will continue to work hard to ensure the safety and security of all,” it added.