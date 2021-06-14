Obuasi Municipal goes green as Assembly plans to plant 9,000 trees

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly (OMA), Elijah Adansi-Bonah has called on residents of the municipality to come out in their numbers and rally around the Green Ghana Project to plant 9,000 trees in Obuasi under the Green Ghana Project.



The Green Ghana initiative is being championed by the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



Minister Samuel Jinapor during the launch of the programme mentioned that his Ministry is seeking to work out a formula where the trees planted will be economic trees.



He added that the rationale for this exercise is to plant trees to make an investment for the future.



Mr. Adansi-Bonah, while addressing the gathering at the launch of the Green Ghana Project at Nana Ponkor JHS in the Obuasi Municipality, praised the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for such a laudable project.



“This bold initiative by the government will ensure the beautification of Obuasi and provide shades along pedestrian walkways, greening open spaces as well as mitigate the effects of climate change.”



The Obuasi MCE, who joined the Presiding Member for the Assembly, Nananom, the Forestry Commission, and some heads of the institution to plant some Mahogany trees, encouraged individuals, corporate institutions, schools, and churches to take part in the exercise and grow more trees to beautify the environment and for reafforestation purposes.









To make the project a successful one, Mr. Adansi-Bonah said: “I want to seize this opportunity to appeal to those who will go for the seedlings to protect and maintain the seedlings [and] ensure that the vision of the President to have a Green Ghana is achieved.”



The officer in charge of the Obuasi Sub-station of the Forestry Commission talked about the preparedness of his outfit to take care and protect the seedlings once planted to ensure that the vision of the President is achieved.



“My office has put in a mechanism where we will ensure that we take care and protect the plants for them to mature very well for the benefit of the entire Municipality.”