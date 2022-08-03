Obuasi MCE presents medical equipment to Sanso Health Centre

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

Honourable Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, has presented health equipment worth GHC36,000 from the Assembly's Internally Generated Fund to the Sanso Health Centre in Obuasi.



The medical equipment, according to the MCE, is in line with the Assembly's quest to improve health care delivery and bring quality healthcare services to the people's doorsteps.



In all, the MCE presented two oxygen cylinders and a flow meter, five Penguin section devices, five drip stands, two screens, a suction machine, 15 bedsheets, an autoclave, 3 boxes of Cannula, 2 Fetal Doppler, 5 boxes of Giving set, Artery Forceps, 2 delivery sets, drum, 6 kidney dishes, among others, to the health facility.



At a short ceremony to present the items to the Municipal Health Directorate, the MCE said the support was in response to a request by the Health directorate concerning equipment challenges confronting the Sanso Health Centre and other health facilities in the Municipality.



He underscored the importance of having a well-resourced and functioning health centre in that enclave. He said, "Sanso Health Centre is strategically located to deliver quality health care not only to the people of Sanso but the surrounding villages such as Suhyenso and Nyamebekyere. This informed the Assembly to come in and support the health centre".



The Chief and people of Sanso built the Sanso Health Centre with the support of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly. Though the facility has been functioning, it has fallen short of the equipment needed to help it function optimally.



Honourable Adansi-Bonah, however, said the Assembly is focused on making Obuasi the hub of quality healthcare delivery in the region, hence has made a lot of investments in the health sector.



Madam Margaret Yaa Manu, the Obuasi Municipal Health Director who received the items on behalf of the health centre, lauded the MCE for prioritising issues in the health sector.



She revealed that the equipment would boost the morale of the workers at the facility to deliver on their mandate.



"These items will ease the work of the staff at the health centre. They are befitting of the health centre, and we are grateful to the MCE," she added.