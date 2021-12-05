Obuasi East: 63-year-old Samuel Edmundson Appiah scoops district best farmer award

Regional News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: Felicia Manu, Contributor

63-year-old school administrator from Asonkore in the Obuasi East District has been crowned the District Best farmer at the just ended 37th National Farmers' Day Celebrations held at Domeabra in the Obuasi East District.



Mr. Samuel Edmundson owns 40 acres of cocoa farm, 12 acres of citrus, 10.5 acres of plantain, 18 acres of oil palm, 6 acres of maize, fish pond among others.



He has previously won awards like 2nd Best Farmer in 2007 and Over all Best Farmer in 2017 in the Obuasi Municipal.



For his prize, Mr. Edmundson walked away with a motorized tricycle commonly known as Aboboyaa, 32 inches LED TV, GTP wax print (full), wellington boots among others.



The awards ceremony was instituted to reward the nation's hard working and gallant farmers and fishers for their commendable and meritorious contribution to the nation's food security.



This year's celebrations was on the theme: "Planting for Food and Jobs-Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana" was graced by the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Patrick Boakye Yiadom.



Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom talked about key achievements made by the government since it took over power in 2017.



He mentioned that government in its bid to reduce post harvest losses has implemented the One District One Factory program which has seen the establishment of factories including Agro-processing factories to provide ready market for farm produce.



He called on Ghanaians to support the Government by paying their taxes to enable the government rake enough revenue to finance its developmental projects.



In her keynote address, the Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District Honorable Faustina Amissah paid glowing tribute to the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for instituting the Planting for Food and Jobs.



She said the program has ensures the abundance of food stables which were hitherto described as seasonal.



She said "Tomatoes, cassava, plantain were all described as seasonal foods but now, due to the introduction of PFJ program, we have abundance of these foods irrespective of the season".



Again, the DCE pointed out key achievements made by the government in the Agric sector. She said the recent recruitment of Extension officers to the District Agric offices lends credence to the level of seriousness the government has attached to the agric sector .



Agriculture Value chain



The District Director of Agric, Victor Owusu-Ansah in his speech talked about the steps taken by the Assembly to build the capacity of farmers.



He said "the Assembly has educated farmers on the value chain concept to help link the various actors in the value chain, that is producers, processors, marketers and input dealers."



He also revealed that the Agric Department in the district is collaborating with Anglogold Ashanti and Solidaridad to implement Climate Change Resilient Oil Palm Project (CROPP).



He mentioned that farmland registration and stakeholders engagements have been completed.



The program is expected to capture 127 oil palm farmers.