Observe coronavirus protocols to prevent spread - Centre for National Culture

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Bono East Centre for National Culture (CNC) has asked residents to religiously observe the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols to avoid a third wave.



Mr Emmanuel Ansu, the Regional Director of the CNC, gave the advice at a day’s community engagement programme organised by the CNC in collaboration with the COVID-19 Trust Fund and the National Commission on Culture.



The programme was on the theme: “COVID-19 Educational Campaign Phase-Two (2)” at Tanoso in the Techiman South Municipality of the region.



It was to educate the people on the importance of ensuring strict observance of the COVID-19 preventive protocols, social distancing, regular handwashing with soap under running water, sanitizing, wearing of nose mask and face shield to prevent the virus'



Mr Ansu said the Centre had observed most people in communities in the region were no more taking the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and directives serious, hence the need to remind them of the danger that could trigger a high spread of the virus in the region.



He explained though some people had been vaccinated, there was still the need to observe the protocols to protect others because “the vaccination does not cure the disease but only protects one from contracting the virus.”



Mr Ansu, therefore, appealed to traditional authorities, religious and opinion leaders and stakeholders in the communities to contribute to the campaign to stop the spread of the disease to save lives and improve the living conditions of the people.



Mr Cosmas Bakyeayiri, the Techiman South Municipal Disease Control Officer, emphasised the reality of the virus and stated as of June 8, 2021, about three new active cases were recorded with 24 deaths since the emergence of the virus in the region.



The programme was attended by traditional and religious leaders, students and the public.



Earlier, a culture troupe of the CNC staged an educative drama titled “Obey the Protocols” to stress the significance of obeying the protocols and directives.