Obrempong Wetse Kojo II is Jamestown Mantse - House of Chiefs

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (Dodowa) has confirmed Obrempong Wetse Kojo II known in private life as Dr. Prince William Asharku-Bruce Quaye as the legitimate Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Jamestown Traditional Area.



In a ruling and judgement delivered separately by the panel members of the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (Dodowa) on Tuesday, June 15 2021 in suit number GAR-HC/P2/2018 the House affirmed, that Obrempong Wetse Kojo II was legitimately nominated, elected, installed and enstooled as the paramount chief of Ngleshie Alata Jamestown Traditional Area by the accredited principal Kingmakers of the Ngleshie Alata Jamestown paramount stool in accordance with Section 6 of the Native Administration Ordinance of 1929.



Section 6 of the 1929 Ordinance stipulates the persons seized with the authority to legitimately bring the paramount chief of Ngleshie Alata Jamestown to full status.



Per the provisions of the 1929 Native Administration Ordinance, the four principal kingmakers clothed with the authority to nominate the candidate of the Ngleshie Alata Jamestown paramount stool are Nii Sampa Kojo of Dom, Nii Appiah of Ashalaja, Nii Saki Ansa of Manhean and Nii Akuntua Kojo of Weija.



The present accredited holders of those offices in succession who legitimately nominated, elected installed and enstooled the paramount chief Obrempong Wetse Kojo II as paramount chief are Nii Sampa Kojo XI of Dom (deceased) and succeeded by Nii Sampa Kojo XII of Dom, Nii Appiah V of Ashalaja, Nii Saki Ansa V of Manhean and Nii Akuntua Kojo IX of Weija (deceased) represented by Nii Ahuma Adinyina and supported by the acting Dzasetse (Nii Sakey Akumia VI chief of Adanse Division), and members of the electoral body namely; Nii Sakey Akumia (Chief of Adanse Division of Wetse Kojo We), Nii Kojo Amarh Attoh IV (chief of Ajumanko Dawurampong of Kofi Akrashi We), and Nii Afaantei Hudson-Odoi (senior principal elder of Trom Division representing the chief of Trom Division Nii Lante Okunkan Division), Nii Ayeequaye VI (Chief of Adadentan Division), Nii Ahuma Adinyina (representing Weija) being the electoral body.



Speaking to the media in response to the ruling and judgement of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (Dodowa), Obrempong Wetse Kojo II said that the victory was for the whole of Ngleshie Alata Jamestown Traditional Area and her citizens both at home and abroad, which ushers in a new era of peace, uninterrupted development, alleviation of poverty and commercial collaborations. He further admonished the people of Ngleshie Alata Jamestown traditional area to embrace dialogue over monologue when dealing with sensitive issues which affect the character and identity of the Ngleshie Alata Jamestown paramount stool.







