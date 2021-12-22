Obour appointed acting MD of Ghana Post

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed musician Bice Osei Kuffuor popularly known as Obour, as the acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited.



Obour in his new role is expected to see to the expansion of the company’s postal network and improve service.



In July 1999, Ghana Postal Services Corporation was converted to a limited liability company. The conversion, therefore, placed the company together with similar private enterprises in the same legal and regulatory operating environment. It, therefore, enabled the company to operate successfully in a competitive commercial environment and widened the objectives of the company as it existed under Act 505.



As the nation’s designated operator, with a network of 360 post offices across the country, Ghana Post provides courier, financial services (remittances, post assurance and agency services) and traditional mail services.



Over the past four years, Ghana Post has been on a turnaround path leading to significant growth through innovation and the introduction of new services and expansion of its fleet.



Digitisation of the post offices has been at the centre of the turnaround strategy allowing the company flexibility to easily add on new services, while the introduction of digital addresses by the government has come to enhance delivery of mails and parcels.



Their online platform, Ghpostpay was launched in 2019 to allow customers to access their services remotely.



