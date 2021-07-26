Oblieman overlord lauds COP Dr. Dampare as a good choice for IGP position but entertain fears

Regional News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, chief of Oblieman at Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region has lauded the decision of appointing Commissioner of Police (COP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare as Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) but he expresses fear he (Dampare) would not be allowed to work.



According to Nii Ayitey Oyanka I Who also serves as Council Of International Chambers of Commerce CEO For West African, Mr. Akuffo-Dampare is a hard-working and "no-nonsense" officer and nice gentle Police Chief but he would not be allowed to work well.



Speaking to Nationaltymes.com in an interview in Accra, Nii Ayitey Oyanka I, expressed fear that "I know COP Dr. Dampare very well and how he works according to his conscience to see that things are done right. He was the First Person to call me during my Traditional installation ceremony exactly 6 years ago and I know some of the big men, especially politicians will frustrate him and he won't be allowed to work well, that's my fear.



"COP Dr. Dampare is strict and he does not entertain corruption, to him when is white, is white, and I trust him, and like I said....but let's see", Nii Oblieman hopes.



In described COP Dr. Akuffo-Dampare’s appointment as a very excellent choice, Nii urged President Akufo-Addo to just confirm him as the substantive IGP because he would performance following his accumulated experience to become Police chief.



He said looking at COP Dr. Akuffo-Dampare’s educational credentials and achievements within the Ghana Police Service, the President made an excellent choice by selecting him as the Acting IGP.



COP Dr Dampare appointment could not come later than this time, especially at this point in the life of the Police Service where there were lots of issues with public confidence in terms of the rising crimes and indiscipline within the Police Service.



Nii Ayitey Oyanka I further stated that "COP Dr. Akuffo-Dampare’s background in the Police Service for some decades now, you could also see he has occupied very high-level and very important positions across the Police Service and in all those positions he has delivered".



Nii was quick to add that, COP Dampare, as a human being has his ups and downs which people would complain bitterly about, but that notwithstanding, the man is an all-around Police chief who understands Police Service very well.