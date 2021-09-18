Oblieman Overlord inducts new development chiefs

Regional News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

As the Abola Piam and Anamase Royal Councils of the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region work towards further development, the Overlord of Oblieman, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, has inducted into his kingdom new development chiefs.



These chiefs will be tasked to bring development to the people, ensuring that cuts across all sectors including education, healthcare delivery, women and youth empowerment, and child protection, among many others, a statement from the Obliman’s palace has said.



With the support of his elders from both the Abola Piam of Ga State and Anamase Royal Councils, he successfully inducted the Grand Master of Masonic United Nations into the Abola Piam, and inducted the Anamase Royal Councils as a member.



Also, King Oyanka I coronated Saquane Milton (rtd) of the United States of America; Ambassador Chata Muskogee, Michael Allan Shefied, and Mrs. Shelly Latrice Miles, the President and CEO of Fresh Fire Evangelical Ministries, into the aforementioned royal councils.



“This induction ceremony marks the beginning of journey to prosperity and life changing programs that will help bring development to the two communities of the respective councils.



“The coronation signifies the beginning of further progress of the communities and people of both Abola Piam and Anamase Royal Councils,” King Oyanka I said.



Already, Nii Ayitey Oyanka I, has undertaken countless developmental projects such as the provision of sanitary facilities, improvement of security, free NHIS registration, provision of scholarships at all levels of education, and poverty alleviating projects for his people.