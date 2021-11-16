Obiri Yeboah and partners supports BECE candidates with educational materials

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Joy4fame Group of Companies, Mr. John Obiri Yeboah, in collaboration with partners; Radiantsimco Ghana Ltd and Moon Pharma GH. Ltd have paid a courtesy call to the elders of Ofoase- Ayeribi Constituency to initiate some donation activities.



The group visited the Akyemansa District on 12th November, 2021 to make donations of some learning materials to the final years in the Junior High Schools.



The motive behind their journey to the Eastern Part of the Country, was to encourage the students to give off their best in the upcoming Basic Education and Certificate Examination (BECE) and to come out with flying colours.



Considering the state of living of these young and upcoming students in the community, the partners thought it wise to donate some materials to aid in easy learning and to help them achieve their academic targets.



Mr. John Obiri Yeboah and his team toured the entire constituency, including Ayirebi and Ofoase.



The members of the community welcomed the team in a grand style considering John Obiri Yeboah's various achievements in the constituency.



At a grand durbar organized, Mr. John Obiri Yeboah presented learning materials including 10,975 pieces of Pencil, 2395 pieces of Crayons, 1190 Pieces of Notebook and 715 pieces of Mathematical set to the students.



With much gratitude, the members of the community, including the elders, tutors from the Junior high school, and the entire students, appreciated John Obiri Yeboah and his team for thinking deeply about their educational success and also his contribution to the wellbeing of the natives of the Akyemansa District.



Mr. John Obiri Yeboah and his partners had a meeting with the Circuit Supervisor, Mr. Adjei Yaw Prince and Mr. Darkwa a representative from the Ghana Education Service.