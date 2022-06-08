Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Togbe Afede XIV returns Ex-gratia



Obiri Boahen defends Ex-Council of State President



Togbe Afede XIV has contributed to Ghana's development, Obiri Boahen asserts



Deputy General Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen, has hopped on to the conversation around the return of Ex-gratia by Togbe Afede XIV.



The Agbogbomefia of Asogli state became the talk of the town on Tuesday after a statement released indicated that he had returned an amount of GHC365,392.67 as Ex-gratia for his service for his work done as Council of State President for four years – 2017 to 2020.



Following this, praises and condemnations alike emerged both on traditional and social media alike.



For some persons, Togbe Afede’s act was merely to spite the government, and for others, instead of returning the money, the Paramount Chief should have used same to develop some chosen communities or institutions that needed assistance.



But Obiri Boahen believes critics hitting at Togbe Afede following his actions are being irrational and childish.



The NPP Deputy General Secretary has said he sees absolutely nothing wrong with Togbe Afede’s move which according to him, is commendable.



Speaking on Okay FM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Obiri Boahen said people who are condemning Togbe Afede’s actions have chosen to see the issue through political lenses rather than tackle it from a very fair and objective point of view.



“Sometimes when I wake up and I monitor things happening in Ghana and Nigeria, I get sad for Africa. Togbe Afede was a Council of State Member and they gave him Ex-gratia. If he says he doesn’t want it, what wrong has he done?



“It could be last 3, 4 years. We as leaders who should lead and let others follow in our stead, can’t we do anything devoid of politics?



“What Togbe Afede did, what exactly is wrong about that? What has come over us? What is so wrong with returning the money that from the period he released the letter, people are tearing him into pieces and devouring him?



“The arguments about Togbe Afede, people are putting on political lenses….If you don’t understand spiting govt, go and do more research. Togbe Afede says he won’t do. Togbe Afede has helped Agyekum Kufour, Atta Mills, and helped the nation. Even if he says he is NDC, there is nothing wrong, if he says he is NPP, there’s nothing wrong. Let us give credit where it is due,’ he noted.



He further urged that people move beyond party politics and consider the general well-being and development of the nation when contributing to discussions or debating critical issues.



“I want every Ghanaian listening to me to hear, let us think of what each of us can do to develop the nation. If we want to do politics, let us do clean, responsible, and politics with civility. Let’s say Togbe Afede is NDC and I’m NPP, I don’t see anything wrong with that? Let us speak the truth, talk about the problems in the nation and stop the NPP, NDC.



“Please we can do better in this country and let’s stop doing this childish politics and act like elders,” he added.