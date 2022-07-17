Obiri Boahen loses Dep. General Secretary position as new Executives take office

Politics of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, July 17, 2022, booted out the party’s General Secretary.



The delegates who say they have been yearning for a change used the power of their thumb to “save” their political party.



With John Boadu losing to Justin Frimpong Koduah, there will be some structural changes in the NPP.



One individual who may be affected by these changes will be Nana Obiri Boahen.



In the NPP, the Deputy General Secretary’s role is by appointment and that is done by the General Secretary himself.



With John Boadu losing to Justin Kodua, there is a certainty that the Deputy General Secretary role will have to change hands since Koduah will have to appoint someone he can trust to support his agenda.



