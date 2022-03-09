Obiri Boahen fears internal agitations will lead NPP into opposition

Politics of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has expressed worry regarding the agitations that have characterized the internal elections of the party.



According to him, these agitations, if left unresolved, will lead the party into opposition just as what transpired in the 2008 elections.



The polling station elections of the NPP have been characterized by agitations regarding the process adopted by the leadership of the party.



For instance, some aggrieved NPP members in the Subin Constituency locked up the party office after being disqualified in the ongoing polling station elections.



They threatened to thwart the operations of the party in the constituency if their names were not restored in the album.



Nana Obiri Boahen explained in an interview with Eric Mawuena Egbeta on the mid-day news on 3FM Tuesday, March 8, that similar developments occurred in 2008 and eventually led the party into opposition after the elections that year.



“All of us are worried; we had 169 Members of Parliament, then the next three to four years it reduces to 137. It is a clear indication that we need to sit up.



“In 2008, I was a Minister of State at the Interior Ministry, and these agitations happened in 2008, some of us spoke vigorously against these things, people branded us that were were alarmists, but eventually, we lost, and we went into opposition. So some of us, having gone through such unpleasant events, whenever we are pouring out our complaints, people should allow us to pour out our complaints, and people should listen to us.



“Certainly, we need to be up and doing,” he said.