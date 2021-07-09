Obiri Boahen calls for constitutional amendment following delay in MMDCEs appointment

Politics of Friday, 9 July 2021

Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the delay in the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) has highlighted the need for the amendment of the 1992 constitution.



He shared that after about seven months since the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government was sworn in for a second term, there have not been appointments of any MMDCEs and yet the government cannot be held liable by any law in the constitution.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he expressed: “There is no violation of the constitution. The ministers and deputy ministers are at post, Chief Directors are also at post so why should anyone be worried?



"But it is a wake-up call for all of us as a country that going forward, we have to amend the constitution such that after the election and inauguration of the President, the time frame for appointment should be around the end of February. Going forward, the constitution must be amended. We have to be learning as a country”.



The lawyer further lambasted the media as he argued that discussions are always focused on partisan politics when issues such as the delay in appointment of MMDCEs can be discussed.



“It should not always be discussions on NPP and NDC. We seem not to be learning as a country”, he added.



In January this year, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to remain at post until new ones are appointed.



In communiqué signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, the MMDCEs were warned against taking any policy-related decisions.



“You are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act (2012) which states that you shall not make a decision involving a policy issue,” the notice said.



The notice from the Chief of Staff also made reference to prior directives on financial commitments and recruitments.



Seven months down the line, new MMDCEs are yet to be appointed.