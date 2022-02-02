Obinim arrested, fined GH₵1,200 for fixing a siren on his ‘V8’

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police caution against unapproved sirens and strobe lights



Police remove strobe lights and siren on Obinim’s Toyota Landcruiser



Stop fixing strobe lights and sirens on your cars, Police to public



The founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, and his driver have been fined an amount of GH₵1,200 by Akropong Magistrate Court.



The fine was imposed on the preacher after his driver was arrested for driving one of his cars fitted with unapproved strobe lights and siren.



“The attention of the Police was drawn to a video in which a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GR 5150 – 22 was captured fitted with strobe lights and siren contrary to road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.



“Police investigation upon a review of the video footage led to the arrest of the driver Eric Kofi Agyeman and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Daniel Obinim,” a statement by the Ghana Police Service on its Facebook page said.



According to the police, Bishop Obinim and his driver were arraigned before the Akropong Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, where the court imposed the fine on them.



The court further ordered the removal of “all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle. Under the supervision of the Police, the strobe lights and sirens were removed and same retained by the Police.”



The police in caution have asked members of the public to desist from fixing strobe lights and sirens on unapproved vehicles.



According to the police, it is committed to ensuring persons who flout the regulations on sirens and strobe lights are arrested and prosecuted.



