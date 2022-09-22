Obetsebi-Lamptey roundabout road to be closed till Sept. 30

Regional News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

There will be a temporary road closure from the Obetsebi-Lamptey Roundabout to the Abossey Okai Central mosque from today, Thursday, 22 September 2022.



The closure of the road is to enable the contractor to launch metallic steel beams on the interchange.



The road is expected to remain closed till Friday, 30 September 2022.



The stretch will be closed from 10 PM to 5 AM daily until the stipulated time's end.



A public notice signed by the Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads (DUR) advised motorists to “follow the traffic diversion signs and use alternative routes to their destinations, where practicable.”