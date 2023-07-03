‘Obaapanin Ama Elephant’ – Assin North constituents mock NPP with one-week observation

Politics of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the aftermath of the recent by-election in the Assin North constituency, some residents believed to be affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have organized a one-week observation to mock the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their defeat.



A video circulating on social media shows a gathering of people engaged in a lighthearted demonstration to express their sentiments. The video, shared on Twitter by GHOne TV, captures the scene of what appears to be a typical funeral ground with several individuals seen taking part in the mock observance and engaging in symbolic gestures to express their sorrow, joy, and mockery of the election outcome.



Participants can be seen in the footage, engaging in traditional funeral customs. Some were dancing to funeral songs while others pretended to cry, mimicking the mourning rituals typically observed during funeral ceremonies.



Flyers were prominently displayed on canopies throughout the gathering, featuring an image of an elephant aged 74 years, a direct reference to the NPP's symbol.



The flyer was titled "One Week Observation” with the inscription ‘Obaapanin Ama Elephant’ (also known as Obaatanpa), indicating that it was a one-week observation in honor of the NPP's loss in the by-election.



The event details included the date, Sunday, July 2, 2023, the time, 8:00 am, and the venue, being Assin Breku in front of the Water Board.



The NPP lost Assin North by-election to NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson who has been sworn in as Member of Parliament for the constituency after the Electoral Commission declared him a winner in the election held on June 27, 2023, following the conclusion of the by-election.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary vacancy following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.





NDC members in Assin North hold One Week Celebration, symbolizing the death of the Elephant.#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/P2pDUusOt1 — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) July 2, 2023

Watch the video below:You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebAM/SARA