OSP to announce conclusion on case involving ex-PPA boss

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has served notice that in a few weeks conclusions on some cases it has been looking into will be announced.



Giving an update of its work so far, the Office said 45 cases of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences are being investigated.



Among them is the alleged abuse of office by the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.



Mr Boateng Adjei was cited in an investigative documentary by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni in 2019.



He was alleged to have diverted government contracts to a company established shortly after assuming office as CEO of PPA.



The company, Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), incorporated in June 2017, won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering with monies accrued sitting in the personal bank account of Mr Boateng Adjei.



The matter was referred to the OSP and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



Though the latter found him guilty of the allegations, forcing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve him of his post in 2020, the former, then headed by Martin Amidu, said its staff was compromised in investigations.



With the new development, the Kissi Agyebeng-led administration had looked into the case and about to announce its findings.