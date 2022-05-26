OSP's Sir John probe: 'If you are a man investigate Agyeman-Manu's Sputnik V saga - A Plus

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

OSP opens probe into alleged lands owned by Sir John



Investigations surround Achimota Forest, Ramsar catchment land acquisition



Sir John allegedly wills Achimota Forest, Ramsar site lands to relations



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Abyebeng, on May 26, 2022 announced that his office had commenced investigations into the estate of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, who was popularly known as Sir John.



In a statement issued on Thursday, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) said that the probe was necessitated by the allegations of corruption that emerged following the release of the purported will of Sir John.



But reacting to the OSP's letter in a Facebook post, media personality and political activist, Kwame A Plus chastised the Special Prosecutor for always going after small fishes.



He posted a photo of the OSP statement with the caption: "Low hanging fruit prosecutor. If you are a man investigate the Health Minister and his Sputnik V vaccine."



Agyeman-Manu and vaccine acquisition scandal



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister had a hard time through 2021 with his botched Sputnik V contract with a Dubai Sheikh.



Lots of political and civil society pressure failed to have him axed by the President. Government took the view that with the monies retrieved, Manu deserved reprieve, perhaps.



It took investigations by a Dutch media house to expose how the Minister had entered an agreement with some Dubai Sheikhs to buy overpriced Russia-made vaccines.



The NPP has blocked Parliamentary moves to summon the Minister before the House amid a wider blockade on calls for a probe into COVID-19 funds.



What the OSP said about Sir John's will



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of State lands at the Achimota Forest enclave and Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by the former Chief Executive of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John (now deceased) and other persons,” portions of the statement read.



The statement added that, “the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources is directed to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.”



In the said Will, Sir John willed portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve lands as well as lands from the Ramsar catchment to his relations.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of the purported Will read.



The government has, however, said that there is no record of the Achimota Forest land being sold.



