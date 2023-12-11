OSP leaked memo: You have the people's support – Barker-Vormawor backs Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a member of the #FixtheCountry Movement, has thrown his weight behind the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) following criticism of the office after a leaked memo.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, and his office were heavily criticized by a section of the public after a report by GhanaWeb on December 10, 2023, which showed a request of GH¢30 million worth of vehicles was made by the OSP to the Ministry of Finance.



The request made by the OSP listed four types of armoured-plated vehicles and twelve types of soft/light-body vehicles. The total amount of the vehicles requested came up to GH¢29,952,000.



In a post shared on X, on Monday, December 11, 2023, Barker-Vormawor alleged that the government deliberately leaked the document to make the OSP look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.



He indicated that the government has on a number of occasions leaked documents to make Kissi Ageybeng look bad anytime he comes out to complain about not getting the needed support to fight corruption.



He urged the special prosecutor not to give up because he has the support of Ghanaians.



“The leak of a memo from the OSP office to the Ministry of Finance is such cheap and infantile politics that I do not understand why our Government continues to play this game.



“Every time the OSP complains about challenges it is facing, a new leak is engineered to undermine Kissi Agyebeng,” he wrote.



He added, “The task of fighting corruption demands that we be twice vigilant. If not we will be roped into the machinations of our oppressors. OSP continue! You have the people’s support!”



