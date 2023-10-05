OSP invites former Obuasi East MP over NPP members buying $1m government houses at $400k allegations

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: Asante-Yeboah Benedict, Contributor

Edward Michael Ennin, the former MP for Obuasi East, on the ticket of the NPP, has claimed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has invited him over claims that government houses priced at a million dollars are being sold at US$300,000 and US$400,000 to party members.



In a radio interview, he mentioned that the values the NPP traditionally stood for had significantly eroded leaving behind the amassing of illicit wealth and state funds by leaders and the rank and file of the party.



On the specific allegation, Edward Michael Ennin said he had receipts of some of the said sales and was ready to publish if need be.



“If they continue daring some of us like this, the party will end up in a ditch,” he cautioned those calling his bluff on the issue he had earlier raised on the show.



Speaking to SOMPA NEWS, the MP who is also a close ally of John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng said he would honour the invitation in the next coming weeks adding that he was not afraid.



He told the host that he would avail himself of any form of investigation to support the Office of the Special Prosecutor according to the information in his possession.



He indicated that the Office of the Special Prosecutor should have done their secret investigations by scheming to buy some of the lands rather than invite him for information he had received from his quarters.



He asserted, “Just as I am speaking to you the Office of Special Prosecutor has invited me a few hours after disclosing the media. Let me also say that I would not want to make further comments on the scandal until I honour the invitation. I am not scared to help the Office since I am going to tell them what I know for now but I think they could have done themselves well by instituting an investigation into the issue before inviting me and getting their information.”



He however assured the media that he would make the day of the invitation to appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor open to the media as well as the outcome of the discussions.