OSP found $590,000 and over GH¢2.7 million at Cecilia Dapaah’s residence - Report

New details seem to be emerging daily in the brouhaha surrounding the stolen cash from the home of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



A document from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) sighted by GhanaWeb, substantial amounts of money, both local and foreign currencies, were found at properties belonging to the embattled former minister after a search of her properties at Cantonments, Abelemkpe, and Tesano.



At the Abelemkpe, where US$1 million, £300,000 and other properties, including Kente and pieces of jewellery belonging to the ex-minister and her husband were reportedly stolen, the OSP has found more cash.



The document disclosed that the OSP found a cash amount of US$590,000 there.



It added that a sum of GH¢2,730,000 was also found at the same residence.



The documents also indicated that amounts of money found in the former minister’s Prudential Bank and Société Générale Ghana accounts.



US$5 million and GH¢48 million were found in Cecelia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts, whiles GH¢1 million in investments and ¢700,00 in cash were found in her Société Générale account.



The OSP has frozen these bank accounts and has filed an application for the High Court in Accra to confirm its actions as required by law.



