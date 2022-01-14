OMICRON claims 88 lives in two months – GHS

Health News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus cases on the decline in Ghana



Alpha variant of virus recorded in Ghana



Ghana now has 152,729 confirmed cases of Coronavirus



From December till now, there have been 88 recorded deaths of persons who contracted the OMICRON variant of the novel Coronavirus.



This, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said, is despite the decline in positive cases in the country.



The Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known when he addressed the media, reports asaaseradio.com.



In the breakdown, he said there were 64 deaths in December while the remaining 24 were recorded as of January 13, 2022.



Besides this, he said other variants of the virus, such as the Alpha variant have been recorded in the country, with a number of cases already recorded.



“Kuma-Aboagye said the country was in the fourth wave of the pandemic and was hopeful that the decline in active cases would be a signal to gradually end the fourth.



“Data on the GHS COVID-19 update website indicate that the number of active cases has reduced from 13,025 to 10,889 as of 8 January 2022,” the report said.



By this, the country’s current numbers come to a total of 152,729 confirmed cases, with 1, 336 deaths.



Seven persons are reportedly still in critical condition.