OMESS headmaster appeals for teachers' bungalow and a school fence

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region:



The Headmaster of Oppong Memorial Senior High School (OMESS), Mr. Prince Charles Goin has appealed to the government, philanthropists and old students to help the school get teachers' bungalows and fence wall.





According to him, the lack of bungalows in the school makes the stay of teachers in the school a very difficult one.



He also lamented over how students, both in and outside the school are able to go out and enter the school without the teacher's ability to control such situations.



Talking about the security situation in the school, the headmaster said even though the school has some security officers, the work mostly becomes difficult for them due to the absence of a fence wall around the school.



His plea comes on the back of the sad incident that recently occurred to a final year student of the school who was stabbed to death by other JHS students after he and his friends went to town at night without a teacher's notice.



According to the headmaster, if the school had been fully fenced, students wouldn't have gone out to experience such an unfortunate incident.



He has therefore appealed to the government, old students and benevolent individuals to as a matter of urgency come to the school's aid by helping them get teachers' bungalows and school fence.







