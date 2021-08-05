OBOSS Science students construct traffic and street lights

Regional News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: Samuel Danso, Contributor

Science students at Oti Boateng Senior High School (OBOSS) in New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region have constructed traffic and street lights as a way of exhibiting their knowledge in technology.



The two products of technology were out doored during a science exhibition held in the school on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the forecourt of the science laboratory.



As part of its operations, the traffic light is able to detect heavy trucks approaching with the aid of a sensor that shows green through vibrations produced by the truck thereby indicating a red signal to other road users. The street light was constructed based on the operations of light-emitting diodes.



In an interview with the headmaster, Mr. Hawkson Arthur who was enthused by the student’s performance reiterated the importance of technology in education.



According to Mr. Arthur, the world is currently geared towards Science, Technology, and Mathematics Education. Therefore, there is the need to inculcate into students’ new innovations, ideas, and practices. He made a clarion call to the students to always put their ideas and talents into practice.



“After exiting from your course of study over here, you need to put into practice whatever you have learned in the world out there,” he said.



Mr. Arthur also expressed his appreciation to teachers at the science department for their commitment to duty.



Over the years, OBOSS is noted of achieving high academic laurels in the sciences. In the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz, the school placed first in the Eastern Regional contest.



Results from the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have also been impressive.



