OB Nartey donates to chiefs and people of Adenta  

Regional News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: OB Nartey

Broadcaster and mtivational speaker, Kwame OB Nartey ahead of Homowo has donated to the chiefs and people of Ashaley Botswe in Adenta Accra.



OB Nartey who is aspiring to lead Adenta as a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party, paid a courtesy call on Nii Afutu Kotey Gbomosane II who was represented by the Council of Elders at the Adentan Constituency (Nii Ashalley Electoral Area) on August 23.



The visit was aimed at extending his greetings to them and also to make his intentions of contesting known for their blessing.



In his submission, Mr.Nartey informed the elders about his upcoming programmes which include health check, dancing and cooking contests to climax the Homowo festival.



He informed them that, the activities would take place on September 17, at Ashaley Botswe New Town Part from 6:00 am till sun set.



The Council of Elders received him wholeheartedly and blessed him as he gears up for the upcoming elections.



He also pledged his willingness to attend to their call at any time.



Additionally, they also put before him some developmental challenges bedeviling the area which they would want him to tackle should he be given the nod.



At the end, OB Nartey handed to them some foodstuffs, beverages and an undisclosed amount of money to support their Howowo celebrations and appreciate their contribution in ensuring peaceful co-existence within the area.



OB Nartey since the announcement of his intention to contest the Parliamentary primaries has been involved in a lot of developmental and social activities in the Adenta Constituency.



The broadcaster is poised to bring his expertise to bear on the constituency to help the area get its share of the national cake in the area of development.