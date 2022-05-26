Nzema Manle Complex flooded with NPP Regional executives posters ahead of polls

Regional News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

Ahead of the NPP Western Regional Executives elections on Saturday at Ampain in the Ellembelle Constituency, potential aspirants contesting for various positions in the party, have displayed their posters on the frontage of the Nzema Manle Complex, venue for the polls.



The move to splash the walls of the Nzema Manle Complex with their posters is to catch the eye of delegates to cast their ballots for them.



The Nzema Manle Complex is a Palace for all the chiefs and queen mothers in the three Nzema districts namely Ellembelle, Nzema East, and Jomoro and it was built by Mrs. Eunice Buah, a member of Council of State.



However, the NPP Western Regional Executive Election is slated for Saturday, May 28, 2022.



More than four hundred (400) delegates from seventeen (17) Constituencies are expected to participate in the upcoming election.



Thirty-one (31) party members have been vetted and approved by the Election Committee to contest the ten (10) vacant positions.



A visit to the venue by this freelancer observed that all the aspirants have flooded the venue with their posters.



Meanwhile, the Election Committee has indicated that over 40 policemen and women would provide security for the delegates, aspirants, Electoral Commission, observers, and the media.



According to the Election Committee, anybody without an official accreditation will not be allowed to enter the auditorium.



Below is the full list of the aspirants;



1. First Vice Chairman



1. NANA KWASI ANSAH



2. ASAFOANKYE BADU



3. JAMES OBENG JNR.



4. ISHMEAL EVONLAH WHAJAH



2. Second Vice Chairman



1. ANTHONY KWAME ARMAH



2. JONATHAN AYEPA AMOAH



3. MICHEAL ASARE APPIAH



4. BABA IDANI



5. KINGSLEY EBU NANA WOOD



3. Secretary



1. OKATAKYIE AMANKWAA AFRIFA



2. CHARLES COBINNAH



3. DOMINIC REX JOHNFIA



4. EMMANUEL ACQUAAH



4. Organizer



1. AMOABENG OWUSU ACHEAMPONG



2. ABDUL GANIYU MOHAMMED (Incumbent)



5. Youth Organizer



1. BENEDICT ADDAE (Incumbent)



2. OSAGYEFO ATTIAH KWAW



6. Chairman (Unopposed)



1. FRANCIS NDEDE SIAH (Incumbent)



7. Women Organizer



1. ABENA KWALLAH (Incumbent)



2. JOSEPHINE YAA ODOOM



3. NAANA CHRISTIAN ANGELA



8. ASSISTANT SECRETARY



1. NANA ADJOA APPIAH



2. FRANKLYN ADJEI DWAMENA



3. LORD YAMOAH



4. ABDUL BUHARI OSMAN



5. JOSPEH YAW BAIDOO



9. TREASURER



1. RHODA EFE ESHUN



2. ANNA AKESI MIESAH



10. NASARA COORDINATOR



1. AL-LABIB IMAM ALI (incumbent)



2. ADAM HARUN AHMED



3. ABEKA, DAUDA ANVEGYENE