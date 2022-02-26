Nzema East MCE empowers PWDs

Regional News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region, has pledged her total commitment to build the capacities and empower Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to be financially self-reliant.



She said training and providing employable skills as well as working tools was the sustainable way of supporting PWDs to become financially capable and reduce the burden on their families.



The MCE revealed this when she was speaking in an interview with the media at Axim when she in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department of the Assembly, organized training for several people with disabilities in the Municipality.



The participants were trained in soap making, parazone (bleach) and ice cream



After the training, the MCE provided the participants with packages for startups in the areas they have acquired the training.



This was part of the MCE's vision to ensure that people with PWDs in the Municipality earn a decent living for themselves and their families.



According to her, disability "we are told is not inability so they should not consider themselves as such.



Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah believed that equipping them with training and the necessary logistics to up the business ventures in which they have acquired training would be in the right direction to make them meaningful citizens to the country.



She, therefore, promised to assist them in every way necessary to make them contribute their quota to the nation.



She urged them to collaborate with the Department of Social Welfare at the Assembly to ensure prompt disbursement of the fund.



She indicated that plans were underway for her to organize this same training for the people with disabilities in the Gwira North.



Meanwhile, some of the participants commended the MCE for such a great opportunity and promised to use the items to benefit them and their families.